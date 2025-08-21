Vidya Balan made one of the most memorable and strongest debuts with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Parineeta'. As the film complete 20 years, the director-produced held a special screening for the film. The event was attended by Rekha, Vidya Balan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Dia Mirza, Shreya Ghoshal and many more celebs. It was at the event that Chopra revealed how Vidya abused him after being exhausted with auditions.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled that Vidya had already given over twenty-five auditions for the part. But when Vidhu told her to do a final one, she lost her cool and muttered some abuses. However, when she finally delivered the audition, it was her best act till date. And it didn't take Chopra long to finalise her for the film that went on to establish her as the actress to watch out for.

Top heroines considered for Parineeta

Chopra also revealed how a lot of top heroines wanted to be a part of the film, but they tried the 'new girl from Chembur.' "A lot of top heroines wanted to do Parineeta. But Pradeep Sarkar said there's a new girl from Chembur. So I said, 'Test this girl from Chembur.' I don't usually meet actors during screen tests. Vidya had gone through a lot of tests. Then I told Pradeep, 'Let's do one final test," he said at the event.

When Vidya abused Chopra

"She was so exhausted by the process that she actually muttered gaalis before her final audition, I could see her saying, 'Who does he think he is?' By then, she had done 20–25 tests. But then she gave such a brilliant final test, it was unbelievable. I told Pradeep, call her immediately," he added.

Parineeta was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel of the same name. The film released in 2005 starring Vidya, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt.