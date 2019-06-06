Sunny Leone is believed to be a kind and soft-spoken person, but the diva was recently spotted using the F-word during the screening of Salman Khan's Bharat.

Before you people jump the gun, Sunny did not abuse anyone, and the F-word came out of her mouth instinctively when a friend tried to steal food from her.

Sunny posted a video on Instagram that shows her relishing on some popcorn and samosas. Suddenly one of her friends tried to steal a bite from her stock of junk food, and that is when she said the F-word.

She captioned the video as, "About last night! Sorry for the f-bomb! But he was trying to steal my food!! Seriously [sic]."

The makers of Bharat had organised a special screening of the film recently that was attended by many celebs. Apart from Sunny, it was attended by Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and many others. The cast of Bharat including Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and a few others were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, the movie Bharat has had a thunderous opening at the box office. Despite being released on the day of India's first World Cup match, the film made a record opening day business and became Salman's highest first day grosser.

Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, the majority of the audience seems to be interested in watching the film. It is expected to make big records at the commercial circuits in the coming days.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is based on the Korean film Ode To My Father. Set on the backdrop of India's partition, the movie features Salman in multiple avatars, showcasing his journey from childhood to old age.

Watch the video of Sunny's funny reaction when someone tried to steal her food: