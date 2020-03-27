Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala got married to each other in 1992, and are happily married since then. Their only child Akhil Akkineni was born in 1994 and their family is an epitome of togetherness and love. Only those who know the Akkineni family closely understand their love for pets. That is what made Amala establish Blue Cross. Their house is full of dogs.

In those beginning days after their marriage, Amala and Nag bought a Labrador to their home. They had a bunch of Indian dogs and Labrador was the only foreign breed dog. This dog once became the reason for the dispute between Amala and Nagarjuna.

Amala Akkineni, in one of her interviews, revealed what the dispute actually was. "I sent that Labrador for training and that too for a month. I want that one to be trained well. One day, when Nag came home, it wasn't there to receive him and he got shocked. So when he asked me and Akhil, I told him where it went. After that, he said he will never talk to me again."

Well, Nag was very much in love with that one. Amala feels he loved the dog more than her. It was the same dog that was seen in Manam movie also. Late and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao also loved that cute little being.

"I waited for a week. Nag did not talk to me. After ten days or so, he realized that what I did was correct and understood the importance of training a dog. He spoke to me after that, but he always said he will never forgive me for sending it away for so long," added the 'Life is Beautiful' actress.

Even today, Amala and Nagarjuna have a good number of pets in their house, with which they spend a lot of time. So does their daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni.