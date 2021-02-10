Twitter recently came under heavy fire after it didn't pay heed to the government's request to suspend certain accounts, starting a digital movement to move away from the popular micro-blogging platform. But to where? The answer has been trending on Twitter as many GoI officials moved to Koo, the new desi rival to Twitter. Ironic, isn't it?

If you've come across a tweet about Koo and wondering what it might be all about, you've come to the right place. In this article, we tell you all about Koo app and how to get started with it.

What is Koo?

Koo is a social media platform much like Twitter, allowing Indian users to share their views in regional languages. Koo is a Made in India service that won AatmaNirbhar innovation challenge in August last year. The app rose to fame after PM Narendra Modi encouraged Indians to use the app.

Koo already has some famous personalities including Sadhguru, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and more. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), as well as other government departments, including Ministry of Electronics and IT, MyGov, Digital India, India Post, NIC, NIELIT, SAMEER, Common Services Center, UMANG app, Digi Locker, NIXI, STPI, CDAC, CMET and many more have verified handles on the platform.

How to set up Koo?

Koo is designed to keep it simple for the masses. Users can choose their preferred language besides English, including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. Other languages are to be added soon.

To get started, users can register with their phone number. Verify your number using OTP. An account will be created and users can update their name, photo, DOB, Gender, marital status, qualification, work experience and profession. Users can also have their own handle, depending on its availability. All these options will be available under profile.

To share posts, just click on Koo, type your thoughts, share links, photos, videos and even voice recordings and hit publish.