Koo app is rising to fame as Twitter and the Indian government got off on a wrong foot on various issues. But as the Made-in-India app grew in popularity, it also drew a lot of criticism - mostly based on misinformation that is being passed along the internet.

There was a serious allegation against Koo app for leaking personal data of its users. This surely didn't sit well with 3 million people who joined the platform so far and many more who were on the fence about jumping the ship. But as it turns out, Koo is safe and has no red flags, at least ones we know of yet.

5 myths about Koo busted

But that's not the only piece of misinformation people took seriously. Here we are listing all the things Indians have got it wrong about Koo.

Misinformation: Koo app's Twitter handle is @KooAppOfficial Fact: @KooIndia is the official handle for Koo app and not @KooAppOfficial

Misinformation: Koo app is a Chinese registered company Fact: Koo is an Indian company registered in India and servers are also in India

Misinformation: Koo is funded by China Fact: Koo had a single digit Chinese shareholder Shunwei, but has now exited completely

Misinformation: Koo is leaking personal user data Fact: The claim is misleading as users who choose to make their info public will be available for everyone to view

Misinformation: Koo is secretly run by Indian government Fact: Koo was founded in March last year by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka

What is Koo app?

Koo is a social media platform much like Twitter, allowing Indian users to share their views in regional languages. Koo is a Made in India service that won AatmaNirbhar innovation challenge in August last year. The app rose to fame after PM Narendra Modi encouraged Indians to use the app.

Koo already has some famous personalities including Sadhguru, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and more. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), as well as other government departments, including Ministry of Electronics and IT, MyGov, Digital India, India Post, NIC, NIELIT, SAMEER, Common Services Center, UMANG app, Digi Locker, NIXI, STPI, CDAC, CMET and many more have verified handles on the platform.