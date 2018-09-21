CBS' award-winning show The Big Bang Theory is officially coming to an end in 2019. Fans of the sitcom are wondering how the creative geniuses will wrap the story after 12 seasons. Show's actress, Kaley Cuoco, recently talked about the series and what she hopes will go down in the finale episode.

The recently released episodes of The Big Bang Theory showed how Sheldon Cooper and Amy finally got married. Many wondered if the show's end will reveal how Amy will be expecting Sheldon's child. At the same time, Leonard and Penny have been married for quite some time and it is actually a right time if they both decide to have a child together. Just like the series' fans, even Kaley Cuoco has some thoughts about the show's ending.

During her conversation with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Kaley talked about the show's finale and how she hopes to have a great conclusion.

"I would like the elevator to get fixed," Cuoco said. "The stairs have gotten more and more exhausting as our seasons have gone on."

Ever since then, all the characters and guest stars from the show were shown using the adjacent stairs only.

"We're all a little bit older; (it's) a little more difficult getting up those steps," Kaley added.

While talking about the end of the series, Kaley stated that "There was not a dry eye in the room; a lot of hysterical sobs."

Apparently, this is not the first time when Kaley spoke about the show's ending. When it was announced back in August that even after several speculations, there will be no season 13, Kaley penned an emotional message on her Instagram handle. In the message, she talked about the love she has received in the last 12 years and how much she is going to miss her Big Bang Theory family.

The Big Bang Theory season 12 will premiere on September 24, 2018, on CBS.