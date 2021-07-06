J&K administration is known to roll out effective schemes and programmes that eventually work out for the welfare of the people in the valley. In the latest efforts to transform the overall delivery structure of government programmes in J&K, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha rolled out the "Lieutenant Governor's Sustainable Development Fellowship" (LGSDF) for engineering, management & other graduates.

This new programme will be funded by the state government and implemented in collaboration with IIT, Jammu. It will focus on providing immediate catalytic support to improve government service delivery, removing gaps in policy implementation, and generating valuable insights for policymakers and implementing agencies, the official release said.

What is LGSDF?

The new LGSDF programme provides an opportunity for graduates of premier institutes in the UT to work towards promoting outreach, transparency, efficiency, and improving delivery of various government programmes. The IIT Jammu task force will provide guidance to the cohorts in using analytical tools and brainstorming to come up with solutions.

For the programme, only 10 scholars or graduates from IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, NIT Srinagar, and other National Institutes will be selected. The candidates must have requisite work experience and have qualified GATE, MAT, NET exams.

How does it work?

The fellowship will be for two years and further expandable by three years. Individuals selected for the programme will be paid Rs 60,000 per month in addition to travel and other reimbursements.

The LGSDF programme will also be monitored by a three-member committee, comprising of the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor, and Director, IIT Jammu.

Interested candidates can apply for the fellowship online once a year through advertisement in newspapers and employment news.