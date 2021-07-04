Amid speculations about assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that polls will be held after completion of the Delimitation process. He said that establishing a democratic system in Jammu and Kashmir was the priority of the government.

Sinha said that restoring the democratic process was his first priority.

He, however, said that establishing the three-tier Panchayati Raj system for the first time in the history of J&K was a milestone to strengthen democratic institutions.

Assembly elections will be held in a free and fair manner

Lieutenant Governor said that elections will be held in a very peaceful manner and fair manner. He pointed that Prime Minister had said that democracy would be restored in Kashmir by holding elections soon. The Prime Minister has a deep faith in democracy. The Prime Minister has assured from the ramparts of the Red Fort that democracy would be established in J&K.

"It is our responsibility to win the confidence of the people of J&K", he said and pointed towards the successful conduct of District Development Council elections in J&K.

"First-time elections were held without any violence in J&K," he said and added that setting up of three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions was a historical step in J&K as first-time democracy was trickled down at the grassroots.

"73rd and 74th amendments of the Indian constitution implemented in letter and spirit in J&K", he said and added that it was a constitutional obligation to complete delimitation process before holding assembly elections.

Statehood at an appropriate time

The Lieutenant Governor assured that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time. He mentioned that Union Home had stated on the floor of the Parliament that statehood would be restored so there was no need to create confusion about it. He said that during the all-party meeting, it was assured that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time.

All-party meeting is a good beginning

The LG said that the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on June 24 was a good beginning as it was the first step towards restoring democracy in J&K. "I met most of the leaders individually", he said but made it clear that there will be no compromise on integration and security of the country. "We are working to take this process to the logical conclusion", he said.

Forces have upper hand in J&K

On the law and order situation, Manoj Sinha made it clear that security forces have the upper hand in J&K. He said that situation in J&K was under control and large numbers of listed and dreaded terrorists have been eliminated. He said that security forces were competent enough to face any challenge.