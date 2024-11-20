The wait is finally over as Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan announced his directorial debut which will stream on Netflix.

Taking to social media on Tuesday Aryan Khan, SRK shared a few details about the upcoming series, which marks a collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment. However, the makers have kept other crucial details about the project, including cast and crew, under wraps, building anticipation among audiences.

'What it takes to succeed as an outsider...': Shah Rukh Khan reveals son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series with Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment [Details]

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series marks Aryan Khan's debut as both a creator and director. "This 2025: Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment come together for a one-of-a-kind Bollywood series produced by Gauri Khan and created and directed by Aryan Khan," a joint statement from the companies read. "Witness Bollywood like never before... on Netflix! Presenting Aryan Khan's directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon!" the streaming giant noted.

The highly anticipated project was unveiled in Los Angeles this week during an event hosted by Netflix, which showcased some of its most ambitious international titles set for release next year.

The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema.

SRK gave a shoutout to Aryan Khan's debut

SRK mentioned, "It's a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia. Here's to untamed storytelling....controlled chaos...gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There's No Business like Show business!!."

It's a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia . Here's to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots…

Sharing his heartfelt thoughts on the announcement, Shah Rukh Khan says, "We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It's a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one's going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment."

Several celebs took to social media and congratulated Aryan.

Shalini Passi, SRK, and Karan Johar among others congratulate Aryan Khan for his directorial debut.

The show is expected to include cameo appearances from some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan himself, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar.

Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India adds, "We're thrilled to partner with Red Chillies Entertainment once again — this time, for a very special series, directed by Aryan Khan. Aryan brings a bold and dynamic directorial vision and has created something truly one-of-a-kind and thoroughly entertaining. It builds on our shared passion for fresh voices and quality storytelling, and we can't wait for our members to watch it."

This upcoming Bollywood series will mark Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment's sixth outing together, following the hit dark comedy film Darlings, the critically acclaimed crime-drama Bhakshak, the cop-drama film Class of '83, the zombie horror series Betaal, and the spy thriller series Bard of Blood.