What It Means For Indian PM Narendra Modi As His Party Emerges Strongest In Crucial State Polls

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and amp;rsquo;s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party in the Karnataka and amp;rsquo;s state assembly on Tuesday (May 15). However, and amp;nbsp;it has fallen short of the halfway mark to form a government. and amp;nbsp;A win in Karnataka will boost Modis popularity ahead of the general elections next year. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: Reuters, Getty ImagesMusic Credit: Audioblocks Show Some Respect