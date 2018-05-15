Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and amp;rsquo;s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party in the Karnataka and amp;rsquo;s state assembly on Tuesday (May 15). However, and amp;nbsp;it has fallen short of the halfway mark to form a government. and amp;nbsp;A win in Karnataka will boost Modis popularity ahead of the general elections next year. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: Reuters, Getty ImagesMusic Credit: Audioblocks Show Some Respect
What It Means For Indian PM Narendra Modi As His Party Emerges Strongest In Crucial State Polls
May 15, 2018 19:23 IST
