Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday, February 10 was admitted to Apollo Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata after suffering an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke. The actor was rushed to the hospital after complaining of not feeling well. The hospital where the actor was treated released a medical bulletin and shared his health update.

Hospital issues statement

The medical statement reads, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), a National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs," according to a statement released by Apollo Hospital on Saturday. A brain MRI and other necessary laboratory and radiological tests were performed. An ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke) of the brain has been diagnosed in him. He is now completely conscious, focused, and has eaten a soft diet. A group of medical professionals, comprising a gastroenterologist, cardiologist, and neuro-physician, are still continuing the evaluation of Shri Chakraborty.

What is 'Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke' Mithun Chakraborty is diagnosed with?: Symptoms, treatment, precautions

A medical illness known as an ischemic stroke, or cerebrovascular stroke, is caused by an abrupt stoppage of blood flow to a portion of the brain, leading to neurological impairment. Usually, this is brought on by an obstruction or blockage in a blood vessel that supplies the brain with blood.

Symptoms

Abrupt numbness or paralysis in the arm, leg, or face, usually on one side of the body

Abrupt disorientation, difficulty speaking or difficulty comprehending speech

Unexpected vision problems in one or both eyes

Abrupt difficulty walking, light-headedness, unsteadiness, or lack of coordination

Sudden, intense headache without apparent cause.

Risk factors

High blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol need to be managed and under control.

Keeping up a healthy lifestyle that includes frequent exercise, eating a balanced diet, abstaining from alcohol and tobacco, and not smoking.

Using prescribed drugs to treat underlying medical issues.

Obtaining quick medical assistance if any stroke warning indicators appear.

Meanwhile, Mithun's family confirmed that it was a routine check-up; Mahaakshay and Madalsa his daughter-in-law confirmed he is in stable condition.

Recently, Mithun Chakraborty was announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, a prestigious civilian award in India. In a video message, he said, "After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour... It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love."

Mithun da has wowed his fans with his impeccable body of work. He won a National Award for Best Actor in Mrinal Sen-directed film Mrigayaa. Some of his pouplar films include Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin.

The veteran actor was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance.