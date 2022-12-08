Google has released its yearly search trends. Titled Year In Search 2022, the list featured news and events that created a buzz on the internet. while last year, coronavirus dominated the list, there is a shift in trends this year.

People searched more on sports and entertainment events rather than politics. The Indian Premier League has topped the list of the most googled word followed by Cowin and the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Most Searched Words of 2022

1. Indian Premier League

2. Cowin

3. Fifa World Cup

4. Asia Cup

5. ICC T20 World Cup

6. Brahmastra: Part One Siva

7. e-SHRAM Card

8. Commonwealth Games

9. KGF: Chapter 2

10. Indian Super League

In the movie section, Ranbir's Brahmastra topped the list followed by Yash's KGF 2. The Kashmir files grabbed the third spot while RRR and Kantara came fourth and fifth respectively. Allu Arjun's Pushpa, which has been rocking the music charts, came sixth. Kamal Haasan's Vikram took seventh place and is the only Tamil film on the list. Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha, Drishyam 2 and Thor grabbed the last three spots.

Lata Mangeshkar's demise topped the most googles news event with Sidhu Moose Wala shooting and the Russia-Ukraine war on two and three. Interestingly, the most googled recipe for the year is Paneer Pasanda followed by Modak and Sex on the beach. Nupur Sharma, Droupadi Murmur and Rishi Sunak are the most searched personalities.