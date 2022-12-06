Youtube has released its year-end list of the most viewed music videos and content creators. The list has three categories: top 10 trending videos, top 10 music videos and top 10 Shorts. In the music category, Allu Arjun's Pushpa has dominated the charts. Here is the list:
Srivalli - Pushpa
Arabic Kuthu - Beast Lyric Video
Sami Sami - Pushpa (Hindi Version)
Kacha Badam - Bhuban Badyakar
Le Le Aayi Coca-Cola - Khesari Lal Yadav
Ooo Bolega Ya Ooo Oo Bolega - Pushpa (Hindi Version)
Ooo Antava Mawa Ooo Oo Antava - Pushpa
Pasoori - Ali Sethi X Shae Gill
Arabic Kuthu - Beast Music Video
Nathuniya - Khesari Lal Yadav
While all eyes are on the second instalment of Pushpa, the team flew to Russia last week to promote their film. Pushpa: The Rise is receiving an outstanding response from Russian fans. Meanwhile, producer Geeta Arts is planning to make the Pushpa sequel a massive entertainer with high production value.
The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in 'Pushpa 2', and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone. The sequel will focus on Pushpa's emotional journey.