Kangana recently shared a clip of Swaagathanjali song from her Tamil debut – Chandramukhi 2. After dominating Hindi film industry, Kangana Ranaut is all set to enchant the southern film industry with her acting prowess. With over 5 million views, the song has taken social media by the storm. However, many couldn't stop themselves from criticising Kangana's Bharatnatyam moves.

Trolls attack Kangana

"kangana ranaut might be a good actor but definitely not a good dancer! I mean wtf is this," wrote one user. "With almost 17 years of classical dance training, me watching that clip of Kangana from Chandramukhi 2," another user wrote. "Looks like a jewellery ad," a social media user opined. "Jyotika might not be a trained dancer but she was so much better than whatever Kangana is trying to do," another social media user wrote.

Many jump to Kangana's rescue

There were many who defended Kangana Ranaut's dance moves as well. "only on twitter will fans of actors who struggle to give half a decent performance their whole life have the nerve to come for THE kangana ranaut... everyone knows dancing is not her forte and yet still she will be out selling whatever this is lmao," a social media user opined. "Omg #KanganaRanaut mam performance nailed it. No one can beat her performance level(after sridevi gi, Rekha gi, Madhuri gi, Madhubala gi) thats why she is queen of Hindi cinema world. big round of applause for #chandramukhi2 team," wrote another.

Ever since the release of Chandramukhi 2 teaser, netizens were eagerly waiting for Kangana to showcase her dance skills in the film's song. The song – Swaagathanjali – is making everyone swoon.