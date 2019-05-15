With each passing day, the Battle of Bengal is growing bloodier. Criticising the chief minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah alleged that the ruling party in Bengal was using undemocratic means to target the BJP. The BJP has hit out at the chief minister saying that Didi has replaced democracy with her "dictatorship".

Here's a video clip after clashes broke out in Bengal.

#WATCH: Visuals after clashes broke out at BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/laSeN2mGzn — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

Events that have unfolded so far in 10 points:

Ahead of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Amit Shah held a roadshow in West Bengal on Tuesday (May 14), when a scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers towards the end of the road show.

The Vidyasagar College was allegedly ransacked by BJP and ABVP supporters following the violent clashes with shards of glass and burnt motorbikes lying around the campus premises.

Even stones were pelted at Amit Shah's convoy from a college hostel on Bidhan Sarani. "Today, the way BJP's roadshow got a response in Kolkata, with almost every citizen attending it, TMC's goons were frustrated and so attacked it. I would like to congratulate the BJP workers as even after such chaos the roadshow continued and concluded at the planned place and time," said Amit Shah as quoted by news agency ANI.

Responding to Amit Shah's comment, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she will give a befitting reply to the BJP hooligans who have vandalised Vidyasagar college. Bengal chief minister is set to hold a protest march in the city today (May 15).

After Wednesday's clash in Kolkata, Amit Shah accused the Trinamool Congress of creating an atmosphere of violence in West Bengal. Speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarter in Delhi, Shah said, "In the last six phases, only Bengal has witnessed violence. Mamata Banerjee claims that BJP is behind the violence [in Bengal]. I want to tell her you are fighting on just 42 seats. We are fighting across the country. We are pitted against everyone but there has been no violence elsewhere."

The BJP president also said he would not have escaped unharmed without CRPF protection when his convoy was allegedly attacked in Kolkata on Tuesday. "It would have been difficult for me to escape unhurt if the CRPF was not there," Shah said showing photographs.

The Election Commission announced that it will hold a meeting with West Bengal observers on poll violence in the state today via video conferencing.

Accusing the Election Commission of being a mute spectator, Amit Shah said, "The Election Commission should intervene immediately. Why is the Election Commission silent? After all, these are questions on the electoral body's impartiality."

Here's a picture of the desecrated bust of Vidyasagar.

Taking to Twitter, TMC leader Derek O'Brien shared videos of BJP workers from Amit Shah's rally who pelted stones, resulting in clashes and vandalism. He also tweeted saying: "Desperate BJP goons from outside Bengal smash a statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar inside the college. Violent mob of BJP 'outsiders' in presence of Pukeworthy Shah. How little you know about Bengal, its rich history, its culture. Bengal will never forgive for what you did today."

Today, the BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and Vijay Goel, hold a protest against violence in Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.

Remaining nine seats will go to polls in the last and final phase of the general election in West Bengal on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.