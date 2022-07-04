The brain is considered the central processing unit of the human body. According to medical experts, human life will end when the brain stops functioning. Spiritualists, however, have a different viewpoint, as they strongly claim that death is actually a door to a different realm, and a human being will continue the existence as a soul even after taking the last breath.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence, these spiritualists strongly argue that the concept of life after death is real, as mentioned in various religious textbooks. To substantiate these theories, they often cite the examples of testimonials shared by near-death experience (NDE) survivors.

And now, one such testimonial has gone viral on online spaces, and it has made many believe that the journey after death in a spiritual form could be real.

NDE testimonial shared by Erin

The new near-death experience testimonial is shared on online spaces by a woman named Erin on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website. In her testimonial, Erin claimed that she reached the verge of death due to suffocation from a criminal attack.

In the testimonial, Erin claimed that she calmly left her body and exploded into darkness as she died for a brief moment.

"I exploded into darkness. I was calm as I left my body. I was put into a circular and dark, deep life review while in a fast-moving tunnel. I left my body going in the real-south in direction. Yet, I could only look to the east in the tunnel. I knew this was important and so I only looked east. It was circular and dark, except for the left side wall that was actual east. I went through the tunnel facing sideways," wrote Erin on the NDERF website.

She further added, "Then I was launched warp-speed out of the dark tunnel. I fell out of the tunnel, hundreds of feet in the sky. I was a flying spirit/soul, without a body. I felt pure bliss. I was in nature and flying up the valley. The mountains and nature were so beautiful. I saw colors and felt love on a much bigger scale than what we can on earth. While flying, I looked down and saw a small female child who was running down the mountain, away from me. In a split second, I knew she was my child."

According to Erin, her dying moments were both pleasant and distressing. She also claimed to have felt more consciousness and alertness than normal during those moments.

Is life after death real?

Several experts including Dr Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia had suggested that humans have a non-physical part which may be connected to spirituality.

"I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," said Greyson.

However, medical experts believe that these weird visual hallucinations during dying moments could be due to the survival trick adopted by the human brain to combat a shortage in oxygen supply.