The South African government has deployed the army in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to help curb the violent protests and looting.

The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) said on Monday that it was invited by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to help law enforcement agencies, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The deployment will commence as soon as all deployment processes are in place," SANDF Director of Defense Corporate Communication Brig. Gen. Mafi Mgobozi said.

"The SANDF's deployment objective is to provide safety and a safe working environment" for police and other law enforcement agencies when "they carry out their Constitutionally mandated law and order duties", he added.

Violence grips South Africa

Very disturbing visuals from Durban and other parts of South Africa. Large scale violence. Hope good sense prevails and peace and security of people there is restored. pic.twitter.com/2Pg4rNcyem — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) July 13, 2021

Police said six people were killed and 219 people arrested over the weekend in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal following violent protests after former President Jacob Zuma was jailed for 15 months for contempt of court.

Hundreds of shops and businesses across the two provinces were looted.

(With inputs from IANS)