Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have not spoken much about their separation after announcing in October about parting ways. They had maintained dignified silence although there have been lots of speculations trying to assassinate Sam's character.

Sam-Chai Come Face to Face

Now, the latest buzz is that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya came face-to-face. As per the reports in the Telugu media, they were shooting at the same studio. While he was working for Bangararaju at Ramanaidu Studio, she was filming her forthcoming movie Yashoda.

However, they did not speak and left the spot in their cars after completing the shoot.

Sam in Goa

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently enjoying her Christmas vacation with her friends. She has gone to Goa and shared the pictures from her trip.

Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Marriage

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were good friends for years after making their acting debut with Yee Maaya Chesaave. They took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in 2017 after getting approval from both their families. Sam's Announcement, Unfortunately, they decided to end their marriage four years later.

"To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths . We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support," Samantha confirmed, putting an end to the rumours around troubles in her marriage.

Divorce in Itself is Painful Process

After the shocking announcement, there were plenty of speculations blaming Samantha over the separation. Reacting to the baseless rumours, Samantha, in a statement, said, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories thare are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally has been relentless. Bit I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me. [sic]"