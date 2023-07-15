Bollywood diva Disha Patani never fails to stun her fans and followers on social media. Be it posting her workout regime to sharing drop-dead gorgeous pictures from her latest photoshoot diva Disha is always dressed to kill.

Disha amps up the glam quotient in a sexy black night dress

On Friday night, Disha raised the hotness quotient on social media when she shared a slew of pictures in sexy black nightwear.

The pictures see her posing in Calvin Klein's black satin nightwear sensuously lying on a bed, her short satin dress had a plunging neckline, and underneath her dress, Disha showcased a Calvin Klein monogrammed garter strap worn over her thigh.

As soon as Disha dropped the pictures, netizens were berserk seeing the actor in a sensuous look.

While some complimented her for her hourglass figure, long legs and sexy curves. A section of netizens was of the view that something is definitely off with her face.

Take a look at the comments

A user said, "Lot of plastic surgery"

Another said, "What's happened to her face ? It's not the same as when she entered in Bollywood!!! "

Recently, Disha grabbed headlines when she jetted off to Delhi with Tiger for an event. After her visit, Disha also shared a sexy picture of herself in a Leopard print swim suit in which she mentioned that she has lost that particular set, and minutes after sharing the post she deleted it.

Disha's "loses swimsuit" post and later deletion raised eyebrows.

Take a look at the now-deleted post

Work front

Disha Patani will be seen in Project K, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The actress also has Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna.