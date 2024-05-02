Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style icon, apart from channelling her inner Poo, the actor is a fitness fanatic and is often seen sharing candid pictures from her yoga and pilates sessions. The actor is often seen making head-turning appearances at events.

Kareena Kapoor drops no make-up, no filter post-workout glow pic

Despite rising temperatures and scorching heat, on Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor didn't skip her workout and was seen burning her calories in the scorching heat.

Anshuka, Kareena's trainer took to her social media account and shared post-workout pictures with Kareena. It was Bebo who had taken the gym selfie.

The caption on the post read, "That post-yoga glow is real. Killed it with a few different core drills, targeting different abdominal muscles today, going to share very soon."

Kareena Kapoor was seen in no filter and no make-up look.

Netizens were quite unimpressed with Kareena's no-make-up look.

A user said, " She is looking old, there is no glow.."

Another said, " What happened to her face?"

Kareena wishes sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan

On May 1, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her sister-in-law Saba's birthday. The intimate birthday bash saw Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Innaya

Kareena also wished Saba on her birthday, she took to her Instagram handle and extended her heartfelt wishes to the birthday girl, she shared an adorable picture with a sweet note.

A few weeks ago, Kareena Kapoor shared this picture and she wrote, "Sunday plans? Yoga for me... Crew for you #ChakrasanaSeries."

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The film has minted Rs 500 crore globally.