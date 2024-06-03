Over the weekend, half of the Bollywood celebs were at Ambani's crew bash, enjoying themselves at the picturesque locales of Italy on a luxury cruise.

Celebs, namely Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Karisma Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Raha, Ranbir Kapoor, and Salman Khan, among others, enjoyed the luxurious set-up by Ambanis for second pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika.

On the other hand, a digital award show was held in Mumbai, which Kajol and Sushmita Sen, among many other celebrities, attended.

'What happened to her face?'

Celebs who attended the Ambani bash were Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Rajeev Sen, Tejasawi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Taha Shah Badussha, Naila Grewal, Nikki Tamboli, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Manisha Rani.

Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, Kajol and Sushmita were seen chit-chatting. They even hugged each other.

Meanwhile, another video shows, Firoza Khan, widely recognized as Khanzaadi, hugging and kissing Sushmita Sen. The duo twined in red outfits. Khanzaadi planted a kiss on Sushmita's forehead. Sushmita reciprocated and hugged Khanzaadi.

Another clip shows Sushmita applying lip gloss amid chaos and commotion on the red carpet.

Netizens weren't pleased with Sushmita applying lip gloss in the middle of chaos. A section of fans expressed concern seeing Sushmita's face and believed that something was off with her.

A user wrote, "What happened to Sushmita Sen's face?"

Another mentioned, "Applying make-up is a girl's birth rite."

Kajol: Work front

Kajol will be seen in Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.

Kajol will be next seen with Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal in Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens.

Sushmita: Work front

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya. She also discusses the role of transgender Gauri Shinde in Taali.