Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's latest film, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' was released in theatres on Friday. Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao left no stone unturned to promote their film at various IPL matches. The protagonists went all out, from Janhvi donning cricket-themed outfits and accessories to Rajkummar playing box cricket during his promotions.

The plot

Contrary to reports, the film is not based on world-famous Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it also talks about the love for cricket and how the protagonist, Rajkummar Rao, cannot fulfil his dream of becoming a cricketer.

He then marries sports lover Janhvi and pushes her to pursue her dreams. The sports-centric melodrama directed by Sharan Sharma delves deep into the pressures of a professional cricket career and its impact on a couple's relationship.

Honestly im done with all the commercial action and thrillers .. this is the kind of cinema I’m in for.. Light-hearted and inspiring ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#MrAndMrsMahi #MrAndMrsMahiReview pic.twitter.com/fAAmjsPuLd — Isha (@_precious_bean_) May 31, 2024

The film also has a full-length song, 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar,' the stanza is from the song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum's 'Say Shava Shava'.

The movie has received mixed responses from cinephiles.

"Flop, predictable"

Netizens who have praised the film were in huge numbers, as compared to a section of netizens calling the film 'snoozefest and just another sports drama'.

This movie is very good, you should definitely watch it, everyone will like its story, a new artist is coming among us with good acting.??#Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao act in this movie 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.???#MrAndMrsMahi#JanhviKapoor #RajkumaRao pic.twitter.com/QivoSqsQqp — ARTI BAJIYA (@ABajiya36187) May 31, 2024

A user wrote, "This movie is very good, you should definitely watch it. Everyone will like its story; a new artist is coming among us with good acting."

Another wrote, "A user noted, "Too predictable and at times unnecessary. Apart from choppy screenplay, cricket is the weakest part of #MrAndMrsMahi. #RajkummarRao is decent, but #JanhviKapoor really needs to pull up her socks before the audience stops taking her seriously."

My Review for #MrAndMrsMahi - Wholesome ?

A must watch for sure.. a good break from the masala todfod kind of movies?#MrAndMrsMahiReview — Pihuuuu♥️ (@pihumaybe) May 31, 2024

The third user wrote,

The fourth one mentioned, "An engaging tale of love, passion, and cricket filled with solid performances from Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkummar Rao in the role of Mahendra shows versatility in his performance. His two back-to-back praiseworthy performances #Srikanth & #MrAndMrsMahi show why he is one of the finest actors. Janhvi Kapoor is good in the character of Mahima. She has put lots of effort into this character and is visible in her performance. #JanhviKapoor.."

The next one mentioned, "Actor #RajkumarRao is natural in #MrandMrsMahi. This mature performance from #JanhviKapoor, who has meticulously focused on the smallest of her expressions during the dramatic talkie portions. Wish she had put more effort into batting..."

Box-office report

According to a report in Sacnilk, the film earned about Rs 5.50 crore in India on its third day, taking its total collection to Rs 16.85 crore. Mr and Mrs Mahi had an overall 22.24% Hindi Occupancy in theaters. In the National capital region, the film has an overall 21.25% occupancy in theatres.

Director: Sharan Sharma

Writers: Sharan Sharma, Nikhil Mehrotra

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Zarina Wahab

Runtime: 138 minutes