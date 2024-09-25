Former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai, who has been one of India's most iconic faces in the global fashion scene, recently walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2024. The actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red balloon outfit as she made a stunning appearance.

Aishwarya Rai painted the town red in the red off-shoulder gown. However, her ravishing red outfit failed to impress yet again.

Aishwarya Rai wore a red satin off-the-shoulder outfit; the floor-length cape sleeves had slits for the arms, a cinched bubble hem with pleats, and a flowy silhouette. She opted for a sleek, winged eyeliner. She ditched her open tresses and instead pulled off open soft wavy tresses and opted for bright red lipstick from the brand.

The actor seized the stage with her walk and oozed charm as she walked the runway with confidence.

Aishwarya pulled off her ramp walk with panache despite a wardrobe malfunction.

It so happened that as Aishwarya Rai started walking on the ramp, the crew member who carried the red trail in which it was written 'You Are worth it', placed it on the stage. It was when Aishwarya was supposed to walk with the trail, but as soon as Aishwarya started to walk forward on the ramp, the trail got detached on the stage itself. When Aishwarya noticed it, she didn't react but ensured that the outfit malfunction shouldn't hinder her and she walked with panache and oozed confidence.

She ensured that her minor wardrobe malfunction didn't affect her walk.

Netizens were in love with the way she handled the malfunction.

A user wrote, "Didn't realise her cape fell."

Another mentioned, "What happened to her face, she looks dull."

The third mentioned, "Her face says it's all."

The actor arrived in Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya on Wednesday morning.