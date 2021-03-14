In a fresh effort to reskill millions in the new normal, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has announced new initiatives, including opening up enrollment for latest career certificates, expanding employer consortium and new tools to improve the job search.

Pichai said that enrollment is now open for latest Google Career Certificates, in the fields of Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design.

"We're also announcing a new Associate Android Developer Certification, which prepares learners for entry level jobs in Android development. With 1.3 million jobs open in these fields right now in the US, the opportunity is significant," he said in a statement last week.

With more businesses embracing digital ways of working, it's estimated that 50 per cent of all employees will need reskilling by 2025.

"We're also providing 100,000 scholarships to be distributed through nonprofits, workforce development boards, and other community organisations," Pichai said.

More than 130 employers have joined Google employer consortium, eager to hire people who have earned these certificates.

"We're also opening applications for Google's apprenticeship programme in our Career Certificate fields in addition to a few other professional tracks. We will hire hundreds of apprentices over the coming years to participate in on-the-job training and applied learning," Pichai informed.

Globally, Google is sponsoring 100,000 scholarships for our Career Certificates in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Career Certificates for Indians

"In India, we're working to make certificates more accessible and launch an employer consortium. And in addition to our Career Certificates, we're also making our cloud computing, big data and machine learning trainings free for US job seekers to help prepare for jobs in these high-growth fields," he mentioned.

Now when you search for "no degree jobs" in the US, you'll see a new job carousel highlighting relevant opportunities near you.

You can also filter by education and experience requirements, and there will be new labels on positions that do not mention degrees in their requirements.

"We're also working with job sites — including Glassdoor, LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter, Snagajob and CareerBuilder — and US employers to make education and experience requirements clearer on job postings," Pichai said.

(With inputs from IANS)