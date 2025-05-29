Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform in India, is all set to host the third edition of Glam Up Fest 2025. This beauty and lifestyle event, scheduled for June 6th and 7th at NESCO, Goregaon, Mumbai, is more than just a celebration. It's a testament to Flipkart's leadership in the K-Beauty segment. The event will feature over 100 leading beauty, grooming, and K-beauty brands, and is expected to attract more than 6,000 influencers and creators from across the country.

The two-day event promises attendees an immersive brand experience, tech-led product discovery, and exclusive consumer activations. The focus will be on innovation, with Flipkart's technology-led solutions, including AI-powered skin diagnostics, Virtual Try-On, and Live Video Commerce, taking center stage. These solutions are transforming how consumers discover, engage with, and purchase beauty products.

The event will showcase a carefully curated mix of brand launches, the best of K-beauty products, and sessions led by celebrities and influencers. Live tutorials and immersive brand zones designed for beauty enthusiasts and professionals will also be a part of the event.

Manjari Singhal, Head of Business, FMCG and General Merchandise, Flipkart, expressed her excitement about the event. She said, "With the third edition of India's biggest beauty event, Glam Up Fest 2025, we are shaping how beauty is discovered, experienced, and shopped in India. We are committed to creating a seamless, immersive experience where technology, trust, and aspiration come together. This event reflects our vision and ongoing commitment to making beauty more accessible, bringing the latest trends, including K-beauty, and engaging experiences closer to millions of customers in a more discoverable and delightful way."

The Glam Up Fest 2025 is expected to enable deeper storytelling, stronger brand-consumer engagement, and a more personalized experience across every touchpoint. The event is expected to attract strong interest from consumers, creators, and media alike, further reinforcing Flipkart's leadership in the beauty space.

Following the event, Flipkart will host an exclusive in-app Glam Up Sale from 6th June to 10th June. The sale will offer limited-time deals, product drops, and curated beauty collections for Flipkart shoppers nationwide. This move is expected to further enhance the shopping experience for beauty enthusiasts across the country.