For many first-time homebuyers, availing of a home loan often marks the beginning of their homeownership journey. A home loan is a long-term financial commitment that requires careful consideration — particularly of factors such as housing loan interest rates, eligibility, and overall feasibility.

This guide simplifies the home loan process so that you can make an informed borrowing decision.

A home loan is a secured form of credit that allows you to purchase a property, which serves as a collateral until the loan is fully repaid. Leading HFCs, such as Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, offer customised home loans tailored to meet borrowers' housing requirements alongside improved customer service to ensure a hassle-free experience.

Here are some of the key benefits of the Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan:

: A flexible repayment tenor of up to 32 years can help you space out your EMIs as per your financial profile Quick Disbursal: You can expect the loan to be disbursed within 48 hours of approval, provided your documents have been verified.

How to Use a Home Loan EMI Calculator for Efficient Financial Planning?

A home loan EMI calculator is a free-to-use online tool that can help you visualise your monthly outgo based on the loan amount, housing loan interest rate, and repayment tenor. Some calculators also provide a repayment schedule with a detailed breakdown of the principal and interest components. This can help you understand how your EMIs contribute to repaying the loan over time.

Assessing Your Home Loan Eligibility

Your home loan eligibility determines the loan amount and interest rate at which you can avail of a home loan. While the actual eligibility criteria may vary based on your lender, here are some common factors that can influence your home loan eligibility:

: Whether you are a salaried professional working with a public or private organisation or a self-employed individual with a stable business, your employment profile plays a significant role Credit Score: A CIBIL score of 750 or higher is generally preferred, as it reflects good credit management

Key Factors to Consider Before Applying for a Home Loan

Before committing to a home loan, it is important to evaluate the following factors to determine the feasibility of the loan:

Loan Tenor : The repayment period you choose affects your EMI amount. A longer tenor means lower EMIs but a higher total interest outgo, while a shorter tenor leads to higher EMIs but quicker repayment and lower interest costs.

: The repayment period you choose affects your EMI amount. A longer tenor means lower EMIs but a higher total interest outgo, while a shorter tenor leads to higher EMIs but quicker repayment and lower interest costs. Additional Charges : Processing fees, penal charges, and prepayment or foreclosure fees are some of the charges associated with a home loan that can add to your overall loan expense. It is essential to understand these upfront to manage finances effectively.

: Processing fees, penal charges, and prepayment or foreclosure fees are some of the charges associated with a home loan that can add to your overall loan expense. It is essential to understand these upfront to manage finances effectively. Property-Related Requirements: Lenders assess the market value, location, and legal status of the property before approving the loan. Ensuring that your property is clear of legal issues can expedite your approval.

For aspiring homeowners, availing of a home loan can be the first step in the journey of homeownership. Comparing loan options based on interest rates, repayment tenor, and eligibility criteria can help you secure the right home loan.