'What does he do that he needs a vacation?': Netizens wonder as Orry parties with Nysa, Janhvi Kapoor in London [Pics]

Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, better known as 'Orry' has become an internet favourite in no time. The young Gen Z star is often seen hanging out with B-town A-listers and his photographs with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone, among others often take over the internet. Apart from his snaps with the stars, he is also known for his signature pose which is keeping his palm on the celeb's shoulder. The biggest question that every social media user and even Salman Khan wanted to know about Orry's stint on BB 17 for a day was what does Orry do for a living? What is his association with celebrities?

Orry said: I am a liver

In one of his interviews, Orry mentioned that he works hard. On being asked about his job, he clarified that he worked hard on himself. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself," he said.

The video went viral online.

Now, another clip featuring the "Bollywood's BFF" has surfaced online. During an interview with a media outlet, Orry said, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver."

Orry parties with Nysa and Janhvi

Currently, the actor is often seen vacationing with his celebrity best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn in London. And once again the actor shared a slew of pictures and videos from his winter vacation and the internet can't handle the candidness.

Orry shared the happy photos on his social media handle on Sunday. He captioned the set of pictures, "The value of a vacation."

In the first picture, Orry was seen in warm clothes as he smiled for the camera. Orry and Janhvi Kapoor also posed for pictures inside a photo booth. They gave candid expressions for the photos. The next picture showed Orry enjoying a snack.

Orry also shared a video as he took a ride. In the clip, a person asked him, "What do you do for a living?" He smiled and flashed the peace sign as the ride started.

In one of the pictures Orry and Nysa Devgan were seen posing on the streets.

Fans took to social media and expressed how happy they were to see Nysa and Orry

A user wrote, "What does he do for a living that he has to go for a vacation."

Another mentioned, "Love him for his attitude.."

Work front

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside actor RajKummar Rao. Earlier, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date. Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024."

The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after Roohi. Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma, is a sports drama. Janhvi will also be seen in Devara along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.