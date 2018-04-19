Suri Cruise turned 12 on April 18! And, like every year, Katie Holmes spent the day with her daughter. The actress even took to Instagram to share a beautiful black-and-white picture of Suri wearing a birthday tiara.

But what did father Tom Cruise do for his daughter on her special day?

For years, media reports have speculated that the Top Gun actor has not been in touch with his daughter.

But a new report by Hollywood Life has debunked all the rumors, claiming that the 55-year-old actor has never turned his back on his daughter. He is still in touch with her and secretly sends her gifts on her birthday and other occasions. It is just that Suri's mother has always remained tight-lipped about the matter, which is why no one is aware of this, claimed Holmes' friend.

The insider told Hollywood Life, "Suri gets a gift from Tom on her birthday every year and this year was no exception. It's not something Katie talks about though, beyond saying that Tom does always come through with gifts for things like birthdays and Christmas. She's very tight-lipped."

Katie Holmes has reportedly been involved in a romantic relationship with actor-singer Jamie Foxx for past few years. The duo was spotted in September 2017 on Malibu beach as they were spending time together.

Speaking of Suri's relationship with Jamie, the insider explained, "Katie's much more open about Suri's relationship with Jamie. They're very close and Katie couldn't be more thrilled."

The insider also said that the Django Unchained actor could be a very good stepdad as he already has experience in raising daughters. Jamie's first child is Corinne Foxx, 24, and his second child is Annalise Bishop, who is just eight-years-old.

"Jamie's a dream stepdad. He's already raised one amazing daughter so he's got experience. He knows the ropes," the insider claimed.

"And Suri's very bonded with him. They have a fantastic relationship. Katie says she loves Jamie that much more because of how great he is with her daughter."