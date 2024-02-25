Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao might have been separated for over two years now but the duo continue to be friends. Aamir and Kiran have been co-parenting their son, Azad, and have been setting parental goals at that. The estranged couple ended their marriage on an amicable term and till date there's no bad blood between them.

In a recent interaction, Aamir Khan revealed that after the divorce, he asked Kiran about what did he lack as a husband and she had a long list to give out. ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit, Aamir revealed that he asked Kiran, "Mujh mein kya kami thhi? (What did I lack)" after the divorce. Aamir asked this so he could take this as a feedback and work on those to make himself a better person. Aamir revealed that Kiran accused him of talking too much and not listening to anyone.

Kiran asks him to make a list

"She said haan likho (laughs). Bakaeda mujhe points likhwae gaye. Aap bahut baat karte hain, aap kisiko baat nhi karne dete, apne hi point pe ghuse rehte hain. Kuch 15-20 points maine likhe hue hain (She said yes, wrote and made him write them down literally. She complained of him talking too much, not letting others speak, not budging from own point of view. I have written some 15-20 points)," Aamir laughingly revealed.

Aamir - Kiran's divorce announcement

Aamir and Kiran had shocked the world with the announcement of their divorce. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other (sic)," the couple had written in their joint statement.