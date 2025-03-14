Social media influencer Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have officially divorced. Amid rumors surrounding their separation, speculation was rife that Dhanashree had demanded a hefty sum as alimony, with reports claiming she sought Rs 60 crore as part of the divorce settlement. However, her family denied these claims.

Days after news of their divorce surfaced, Chahal was spotted enjoying the India vs. New Zealand match in Dubai alongside RJ Mahvash. Several photos and videos of the two went viral, sparking fresh speculation.

Recently, during the ICC Champions Trophy final, Chahal was seen sitting next to Mahvash, further fueling dating rumors. Reports suggested that Chahal's alleged relationship with Mahvash might have played a role in his split from Dhanashree.

Following the viral videos of Chahal and Mahvash, Dhanashree unarchived all her pictures with Chahal on Instagram, drawing attention from netizens.

A few days later, on Wednesday, Dhanashree stepped out to watch Be Happy, a dance-based film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi, directed by Remo D'Souza. When paparazzi asked for her thoughts on the film, she responded, "Bahot sahi thi. Main bahot emotional feel kar rahi hoon." (It was really good, I am feeling very emotional.)

The social media influencer also posed for selfies with fans. She looked stunning in a black bralette top, paired with an oversized jacket and trousers.

However, netizens criticized Dhanashree once again, accusing her of seeking sympathy.

Dhanshree and Chalal's divorce is official, but the couple is yet to announce it

Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K. Gupta, confirmed that the divorce was filed with mutual consent at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. He stated, "Mr. Chahal settled for obtaining a divorce by mutual consent with Mrs. Verma. A petition for divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon'ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice."

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot in December 2020.