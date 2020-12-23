Ever since the pandemic struck, the way criminals act has also changed. With this change, evolution is essential and India has equipped itself to better fend itself against modern-day crimes. Cybercrimes are at an all-time high and the Indian government has taken new measures to contain this new threat.

The Ministry of Home Affairs established the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) that defends the country against cybercrimes. Besides dealing with cybercrimes effectively, the I4C also helps create an ecosystem to bring together academia, industry, public and government in prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes.

Indian citizens can be a part of the Cyber Crime Volunteers Program in the fight against cybercrimes in the country. These volunteers can help the law enforcement agencies in identifying, reporting and removal of illegal and unlawful content online, which includes anything that is against sovereignty and integrity of India, defence and security, foreign relations, disturbing public order, causing communal disharmony and acts of child sexual abuse.

How to register as a Cyber Volunteer?

In order to register as a Cyber Volunteer, Indian citizens can go to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal to register. The next step requires you to create a Login ID, fill out necessary details such as state/UT, mobile number and submit. An OTP verification will be performed, so make sure you provide a working mobile number.

In the first registration step under "User Volunteer Profile Details," fill out the required information, then upload your resume along with address and ID proof along with a passport size photograph. Then, choose the type of volunteer you wish to be: Cyber Volunteer Unlawful Content Flagger, Cyber Awareness Promoter or Cyber Expert.

The next step requires you to give a reason for you to be a cyber-volunteer along with your skillsets etc. Hit "save and continue" to preview the final submission and click "final submit" if all the details are correct.

It's worth pointing out that KYC verification is required if you register as Cyber Expert or Cyber Awareness Promoter, but not in the case of unlawful content flagger.