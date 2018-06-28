A 12-seater chartered plane, a Beechcraft King Air C 90 twin-turboprop, has crashed in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday afternoon, June 28. All the four people on board and one pedestrian have died in the mishap, leaving two others injured.

The aircraft crashed into an under-construction building called Jagruti. The aircraft, which was earlier used by the Uttar Pradesh government, belonged to Mumbai-based company UY Aviation Pvt Ltd and is owned by Dipak Kothari, owner of Pan Parag.

What caused the mishap?

Speculations suggest that the flight may have crashed due to a technical snag as the aircraft was quite old.

It's being said that the flight, which had taken off for a test from the Juhu airport, was off course, and was headed to the Mumbai airport's domestic terminal when the crash happened.

Eyewitnesses have said that the pilots of the plane meticulously swerved the flight to an empty spot in order to keep the aircraft from crashing in a busy area and thus minimised casualties.

Saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident at #ghatkopar as Charter plane crashes in an open area. Salute to the pilot who showed presence of mind to avoid a big mishap, saving many lives at the cost of her own life. #RIP to all the 5 Dead. My deepest condolences. — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 28, 2018

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that it will conduct a probe into the mishap. "The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the crash," Director General of Civil Aviation BS Bhullar told PTI.

The black box of the aircraft has been recovered, which will help the authorities investigate the cause of the mishap.

The deceased people have been identified as Captain PS Rajput, Co-pilot Maria Zuberi, Assistant Maintenance Engineer Surbhi and air technician Manish Panday. The two injured men have also been identified as Lavkush Kumar and Naresh Kumar Nishad. However, the pedestrian's identity who was killed in the crash is yet to be revealed.