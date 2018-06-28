A small chartered plane, which earlier belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government, has reportedly crashed in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. All the four people onboard and one pedestrian have died in the mishap.

A plume of smoke was seen billowing behind a building

The police and five fire brigade teams have now been rushed to the spot.

It was earlier said that the plane belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government.

However, the UP government has now clarified that the plane had been sold

"The chartered plane which has crashed (in Mumbai's Ghatkopar) does not belong to UP govt. The state govt had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad: Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi told ANI.

The plane is said to have crashed while landing and all the four people onboard have been reported dead.

The police are also on the spot

The plane is said to have gone down around 1.35 pm with a loud thud, after which it burst into flames.

The chartered plane crashed near Jagruti building at Sarvodaya Nagar in Ghatkopar, reported ANI.

Construction work was underway at the spot.

This is a developing story