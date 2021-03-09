COVID-19 vaccines offer hope to humanity, a shot at being normal and seeing the world without face masks and from a distance. But that's far off in the future as we don't exactly know the vaccines affect the spread of COVID-19. The vaccination drive is still in its initial stages and for the herd immunity to kick in, it would require the majority of the world's population to be vaccinated. But people who are getting vaccinated are currently in the minority group and they have many questions.

Google Trends suggests that Americans have been trying to find answers to questions on what's next after getting fully vaccinated. Rightly so, as it is important to be informed than act hastily. Here are answers to the top questions on "fully vaccinated" to put your mind at ease.

Fully vaccinated. What next?

Q. What can you do after you are fully vaccinated?

According to CDC, if you've been fully vaccinated then you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. You can also gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Finally, If you've been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Q. When are you fully vaccinated against COVID?

Currently, the vaccines are being administered in two doses with certain exceptions like Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine. Only two weeks after your second dose of vaccine you are considered fully vaccinated. If it has been less than 2 weeks since your second dose of the vaccine, you are not fully protected and all prevention steps like face masks, social distancing must be followed.

Q. How many people are fully vaccinated?

The total number of fully vaccinated people is rapidly changing due to the ongoing process. As of March 7, data shows 30.69 million people have been fully vaccinated in the US. There are 2.2 million people getting vaccinated everyday in the country on an average basis.

Q. Do you have to quarantine if you are fully vaccinated?

If you're fully vaccinated, you can consider not quarantining if you are asymptomatic since your last COVID exposure and it's been more than two weeks since the last dose of the vaccine and you're within three months of the last dose of the vaccine. All these criteria need to be met for you to consider skipping quarantine.

Q. If you are fully vaccinated, can you transmit COVID?

In two-part answers, fully vaccinated people are still at the risk of getting infected but chances of getting seriously ill are next to nil. And vaccination does not completely prevent the infection, but drastically reduces the amount of virus coming out of your nose and mouth.