It's been over a year since COVID-19 ravaged the world. With the rollout of vaccines, there's hope of normalcy. But a recent report has caused panic in Gujarat after a health official tested positive for COVID days after receiving two recommended doses of vaccine. The man had taken his first dose on January 16 and his second dose was administered on February 15. After developing fever, his samples were tested and his report came back positive on February 20.

Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki said the person is currently in home isolation with mild symptoms. For those who suspected the effectiveness of the vaccine, the CHO clarified that it generally takes 45 days after taking both doses of the vaccine for antibodies to work against the virus.

Precautions after taking vaccines

Health experts have advised people getting the jab to strictly follow COVID-19 safety protocol. From wearing face masks to maintaining social distancing, people getting the vaccine shouldn't flout COVID protocols.

Despite the vaccination drive in India, COVID cases are spiking. With 18,327 new coronavirus cases, India registered the highest single-day infection tally in six weeks, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The last time India reported more than 18,000 single-day cases was on January 28.