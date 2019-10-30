A protest march against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by the opposition parties including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) will be attended by one lakh people in Islamabad, according to reports.

An "Azaadi March" led by JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, will be held on October 31 against the current government which is accused of widespread corruption and rigged elections. Other participating parties include Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Over 1 lakh JUI-F workers to participate

Over a lakh JUI-F party workers are reported to go to Islamabad for the protest, Pakistan-based Geo News said. More than three dozen JUI-F Members of Parliament have been assigned by the party's top leadership to mobilise crowds from their constituencies for the march.

JUI-F has around 3.5 million registered workers who have contributed financially for the march, said Former Senator and JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah.

The overall logistics of the march include an estimated 4,100 village councils, 308 cities, 79 districts and four provincial councils have raised funds worth Rs 1.1 billion in the past four months, said Secretary Information of JUI-F in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Jalil Jan.

Some reports have suggested that the Pakistani government was planning to deploy its army to counter the protest march. However, a settlement between the government and the opposition was reached last week, reported the Dawn

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak speaking to press stated that the protesters will "see no obstacles" from the government as long as the protest is peaceful."

While Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's participation in the protest remains unconfirmed, his party had previously stated its support to the march.