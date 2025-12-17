Akshaye Khanna is the talk of the town at the moment, and everybody is simply obsessed with him. From reels on Instagram to Reddit discourses, Khanna has taken over it all for his powerful portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' and, of course, his viral dance in the movie on Flipperachi's track 'FA9LA.' For the simple reason that the actor likes to stay away from the public eye and is not even active on social media, his fans have been really intrigued about how the actor must have been celebrating his success, and there is finally an answer to it.

Recently, a video of the actor, who generally likes to keep a low profile, was shared on Instagram by a priest named Shivam Mhatre. The reel featured a series of videos and pictures shot at Akshaye's Alibaug home, where he was seen performing a Vastu Shanti Hawan. Decked in a simple, classic ensemble consisting of a white kurta shirt paired with a pair of blue jeans, Akshaye performed rituals with three priests alongside him.

Sharing the reel, the priest wrote, "I had the good fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshay Khanna's residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special."

He further added, "When it comes to class in acting, Akshay Khanna stands apart. Through his powerful and impactful role in the historical film Chhaava, he once again captured the audience's attention. This was followed by his sharp and intense character in Dhurandhar, his restrained yet highly compelling performance in Drishyam 2, and his serious, realistic role in Section 375 — each film reflecting a new height in his acting journey."

Mhatre also mentioned, "With carefully chosen roles, meaningful cinema, and mature performances, Akshay Khanna continues to hold a unique and respected place in the hearts of audiences."

Akshaye was, as it is, winning the internet with his impeccably impromptu dance moves and acting skills in Dhurandhar. The movie also starred Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Aditya Dhar's movie has been creating a storm at the box office and is sure to be a year-end blockbuster.