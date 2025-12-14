Congratulations are in order for Arjun Rampal, who has confirmed he is engaged to his longtime partner, Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun announced this engagement after six years of being in a live-in relationship with Gabriella. The couple has two sons. While the actor has not officially shared the news on Instagram, the revelation came during a conversation on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast.

Arjun Rampal gets secretly engaged to Gabriella after two sons

During the conversation, Gabriella spoke candidly about love and parenting. She said, "Love comes with conditions. If a person behaves in a certain way, they get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can't do that, right?"

She added humorously, "It's not like I am going after him because he is really hot, or I hope he didn't say that about me."

Responding with wit, Arjun said, "I went after her because she was hot. Then I realised there's a little more to it than just the hotness."

The engagement came to light when Gabriella remarked, "We are not married now, but who knows?" to which Arjun added, "We are engaged."

The caption accompanying the clip read, "Congratulations to the coolest couple in town @gabriellademetriades @rampal72."

Netizens had mixed reactions to the news of Arjun getting engaged after having two sons with Gabriella. Many assumed the couple was already married, while some compared his journey to that of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Others were curious about when the couple would tie the knot.

Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for several years. They met through mutual friends in 2018 and began dating a few months later. The couple welcomed their first son, Arik, in 2019, followed by their second son in July 2023. Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia, with whom he shares two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

Arjun Rampal is basking in the success of his recently released film Dhurandhar, in which he essays the role of Major Iqbal. The spy thriller is steadily marching towards the ₹500 crore club at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.