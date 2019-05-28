Salman Khan has now reacted to Disha Patani's remark in which she expressed doubts at being able to work with the superstar in future due to their age difference.

In his usual quirky manner, Salman rubbished Disha's doubts questioning her theory of "age difference". "Why? What age difference is she saying? I'm doing a film with a 17-year-old now," Salman told ETimes when asked about his co-actress' comment.

Disha, who plays the first love interest of Salman in Bharat, recently said that she might not have the opportunity to work with him in future again due to their age difference.

"Ali sir (director Ali Abbas Zafar) called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don't know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script," she had told Mumbai Mirror.

"Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate "yes". He is a wonderful human being and very hard-working. I got to learn a lot from him. That aside, Bharat is special because I had never done a film set in a different era," she had added.

While Disha is 26, Salman is 53 now. Nonetheless, Salman has reason to not accept Disha's theory as he will next be working with Alia Bhatt, who is also 26-year-old. The two have been cast for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. Salman will be seen romancing with both the actresses, while Sunil plays the role of his friend. The film will be released on June 5.