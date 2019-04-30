After releasing the first song 'Slow Motion' from the movie Bharat where Salman Khan can be seen shaking a leg with his Jawaani Janeman, Disha Patani- the makers released the making of the song where Disha revealed an unknown detail about her schedule.

The actress who looks smoking hot in a yellow saree, dancing along with Salman revealed that she started shooting Bharat with the song 'Slow Motion', itself.

Disha expressing her excitement shared, "My first day on the sets of Bharat and I am so so excited".

The makers of Bharat released the sizzling new song 'Slow Motion', starring the superstar Salman and Disha recently.

The song shows the sizzling chemistry between Salman and Disha, and the beats also make the audience put on their dancing shoes to groove to them.

Disha's hot avatar in a yellow saree gives strong reminiscence of Raveena Tondon's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' look.

Bollywood has always surprised the audience with fresh and interesting pairings and now when Salman will be romancing Disha in Bharat, it will be all the more interesting to see the duo together.