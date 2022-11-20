Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan often speaks her mind and does not mince her words. Although the actress doesn't like the media to invade her in her private life, the actress is always open to talking about taboo topics with her daughter and granddaughter. The actress often appears on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya, along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan.

In the latest episode of What The Hell Navya, 'One Crown, Many Shoes', the three generations discussed stereotypes that women have to face; like gender pay parity, the upbringing of son and daughter and what makes Indian women are wearing more western clothes?

Excerpts from the podcast

Why do Indian women wear western clothes?

Discussing the topic, Shweta Bachchan said, "It is because of ease of movement. A lot of women today are not just at home, they are going out, they are getting jobs. It is easier to pull on a pair of pants and a t-shirt than it is to maybe drape a saree."

To which Jaya Bachchan opined, "I feel very unknowingly we have accepted that the western clothing gives that man-power to a woman. I would love to see a woman in woman power. I am not saying, 'go wear a saree'. But in the west also, women used to dress in dresses. This whole thing changed much later when they started wearing pants."

Trying to reason with mother, Shweta then explained the reason behind it and said, "With the industrial revolution, when all the men went to war, women started working in factories and they had to wear pants because you could not do all the heavy machinery work..."

Sons should be raised

Furthermore, the three generations discussed, how sons should be raised just like people bring up their daughters.

Shweta Bachchan said, "For centuries women have never stood up for themselves. There are exceptions, but now it's changing the younger generation it's changing and it's also because mothers are realising that my daughter and my son are as good as each other."

Jaya further said, "Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. Sometimes I want to say it but do not feel good about saying it, but sometimes women are their own enemies. Of course, it's also the father's responsibility."

Gender pay parity

Moving further, Naveli Nanda asserted that women are not paid equally. She cited examples in tennis and basketball, where women are paid less than their male counterparts.

Jaya Bachchan opined, "It is the insecurity of a man who is sitting at the head of it. He is insecure, which is why he feels it is easier to put a woman down - in every field and in every way. It is an outcome of that kind of mindset," stated the senior actress in the podcast.

Professional front

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Dharmendra. The film will release in theatres on April 28, 2023.