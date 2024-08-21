Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the periodic film Chhaava. In the film, he essays the role of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji. The teaser of the film was dropped on August 19, 2024. The response to the teaser was received well by fans and critics.

On Tuesday, a day after the teaser launch, Vicky went to Siddhivinayak temple offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and headed for the poster launch of the films.

At the poster launch of the film, he interacted with the media and spoke about the remarkable work done by Chhatrapati Sambhaji and Shivaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal says India has a real superhero called Chhatrapati Shivaji a real superhero

Vicky Kaushal during the poster launch of his upcoming film Chhaava praised Chhatrapati Shivaji. He said, "Aap India ke itihaas me jaa ke dekhenge to Sambhaji jaise, Chhatrapati Shivaji jaise itne superheroes hain ki sab superheroes fail ho jayenge unke saamne. Aur bohot zaruri hai ki hum aisi kahaniya dikhayein logo ko. Hum saath me celebrate karein. Main humesha kehta hoon ki hoti hai kyuki unke paas waise superheroes hain nahi. Apne paas na asli superheo hai.."

This translates to, (When delving into India's history, one can find numerous superheroes such as Sambhaji and Chhatrapati Shivaji. These individuals surpass all fictional superheroes. It's crucial to share their tales and honour their legacy. The West lacks such superheroes, so they have to make Avengers. We have real superheroes in India.)."

Netizens react

Fans were left divided over Vicky Kaushal's statement that we have a real superhero, Chhatrapati Shivaji. Some lauded him, while a section of netizens was of the view that he hasn't read history and doesn't know their names it seems.

A user mentioned, "Ab wo superhero Vicky Banega (Now, Vicky will play that superhero, adding heart-shaped-eye emoji)."

Another mentioned, "He hasn't heard of Alexander or Napoleon."

The third one mentioned, "Chattarpati Shivaji was a great warrior and very few will ever be like him or maybe none. He should know about West Warriors also. Seems like vicky has not heard the names of Vikings warriors and soldiers who alone has fought some unbelievable fights. Don't let others down for the sake of making your own name. Indians should understand we are competing with ourselves, not with the world. Avengers lol."

About Chhaava

Apart from Vicky the film also stars, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in key roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is all set to release in cinemas on December 6, 2024.