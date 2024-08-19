Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is the man of the hour. The actor has carved a niche for himself in various roles over the years, be it Raazi, Massan, Sam Bahadur, much recently Bad Newz among others. Needless to say, Vicky Kaushal is the man of the hour as the actor is the most wanted munda not just by fans but also by producers and directors. After entering the masses in Bad Newz. Vicky will be seen in Chhaava.

Chhaava is based on the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The highly anticipated film will be released in December.

On Monday the makers dropped the first teaser of the film, and one can't simply miss the never-seen-before avatar of Vicky Kaushal as a lone Maratha warrior.

In the teaser, Vicky unleashes his fierce side. From sword fighting to horse riding, Vicky roars as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

The teaser begins with Vicky's voiceover he says, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is called a lion and I am his son, the cub of a lion is called Chhaava."

The clip shows him riding a horse in warrior armour, he then engages in battle against a large Mughal army surrounded by enemies.

Apart from Vicky, the teaser also has Akshaye Khanna as he essays the role of Aurangzeb. He says, "Shivaji is gone but his thoughts and vision are still alive."

One can't simply miss, the ending scene of the clip, wherein Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is sitting on a throne and shines as Protector of Swarajya.

Vicky as Marath warrior yaya or nay!

As soon as the teaser was dropped, netizens had mixed reactions to Vicky's get-up, make-up, costume and diction. Some lauded him, while some were of the view that they could have cast someone else.

Bhumi Pednekar lauded the teaser and wrote, "Is there anything you can't do @vickykaushal09 (blessings emojis) fab fab fab."

Angira Dhar wrote, "Superb. (fire and hearts emojis)." A fan commented, "Ye hai asli Goosebumps (This is called real goosebumps)."

Another fan wrote, "What is that what Vicky Kaushal can't do."

A fan wrote, "Please don't add any extra masala in the film, just show the real history of our Maratha Warrior."

About Chhaava

Apart from Vicky the film also stars, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in key roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is all set to release in cinemas on December 6, 2024.