West Bengal CID have arrested 42 persons in connection with cheating in the state police constable recruitment examination from various centres, a senior officer said on Monday.

Acting on specific information that some candidates were using improvised wireless devices to cheat in Sunday's examination, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted checking at a number of centres and seized credit card shaped receiving devices and wireless headphones from several examinees.

"Some 28 police cases have been lodged and 42 persons have been arrested for resorting to malpractices during the West Bengal Police Constable recruitment examination on Sunday," Deputy Inspector General of West Bengal CID Nishad Parvez said.

"The seized receiving devices, found hidden in the shoes of the candidates, were wirelessly connected to mobile phones which were being operated from outside to supply them with necessary information," he said.

The officer said CID is trying to track the entire racket to arrest the rest of the persons involved in the case.