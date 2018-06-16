West Bengal police arrested four people for stripping an "emotionally immature man" and for allegedly recording and circulating the same on social media, reported a national news portal.

The investigating officer of Nakshipara Police station told the portal, "A 34-year-old married person, who leads a normal life but is emotionally or biologically immature, was stripped by four individuals known to him and videographed just for fun."

According to police report four persons named – Debraj Halder, Debasish Sardar, Chandu and Ektar Seikh have been nabbed. Cops said that this is an act of perversion and the accused will be prosecuted under strict laws.

As per police report, the incident took place on June 11 and his wife lodged an official complaint soon after the video went viral on the internet. The investigating officer told the media that the matter is under probe. "We have seized mobile phones and a computer as evidence," he added.

As per a report published by Human Rights Watch the status of the rights of people with mental disabilities is a very bad shape. The report read, "Women and girls with psychosocial or intellectual disabilities in India continue to be locked up in overcrowded and unsanitary state mental hospitals and residential institutions, without their consent, due to stigma and the absence of adequate community-based support and mental health services. After a Human Rights Watch report revealed the range of abuses such women face in institutions, the National Commission for Women took up its first-ever study of the issue".

It further added, "India's Upper House of Parliament passed a new mental health bill in August 2016. The law fails, however, to comply fully with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, including its provision that people with disabilities should enjoy legal capacity on an equal basis with others in all aspects of life, with appropriate measures to provide support they may require in exercising their legal capacity".

The government of India has recently decriminalized suicide and removed electric shocks from the treatment process of mentally ill children. The newly framed Mental Healthcare Act 2017 says "Notwithstanding anything contained in Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code, any person who attempts to commit suicide shall be presumed, unless proved otherwise, to have severe stress and shall not be tried and punished under the said Code."