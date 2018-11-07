West Bengal government has decided to observe 'Rosogolla Day' on November 14 to commemorate the first anniversary of the state's famous sweet getting Geographical Indication (GI) tag as 'Bengal's Rosogolla'.

Different varieties of rosogollas would be showcased in the stalls of the 'Mishti Hub' (Sweetmeat Hub), set up in one part of the Eco Park in New Town, HIDCO Chairman Debasish Sen told PTI.

The Eco Park is managed by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), a state PSU.

"We are celebrating the first anniversary of Bengal's Rosogolla getting the GI tag at the 'Mishti hub' in association with sweetmeatmaker associations," said Sen, an additional chief secretary level officer.

The 'Mishti hub', opened on July 5 this year, is the only of its kind in a state where renowned sweetmeatmakers, including some of the traditional ones, shared roof.

Sen said there will also be a discussion on the history of Rosogolla, a ball-shaped cottage cheese dipped in a light syrup of sugar.

On November 14 last year, West Bengal had received the GI tag for Bengal's Rosogolla. The GI tag is a sign that identifies a product as originating from a particular place.