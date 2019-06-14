More than 70 doctors from state-run medical facilities in West Bengal have tendered their resignation on Friday, June 14, in solidarity with the protesting junior doctors from Nilratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital.

Expressing their discontent with the situation in the state, the doctors resigned in a letter to the Director of Medical Education and Ex-officio Secretary.

"We the following doctors of R.G. Kar Medical College have so far been trying our level best to run the hospital service smoothly. You are aware that the present situation is not ideal for patient care service," the doctors wrote.

Mass resignation by the senior faculty members at R.G.Kar Medical College & Hospital, #Kolkata.



We are thankful to our seniors for not bowing down in front of humiliation from the CM.



Unprecedented solidarity from all around! #StandWithNRS#SaveTheDoctors pic.twitter.com/ecOFXaWfwl — Dr.Titas Kar (@titask9) June 14, 2019

A similar situation prevailed in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri as well.

"Already 15 senior doctors have submitted their resignation to Director of Medical Education and this figure may rise. It is not possible to carry on the services normally without the junior doctors," Sudipta Mandal, Assistant Superintendent of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital reportedly said.

"We are shocked to see the attitude of the state government. Our Chief Minister should have handled the situation sensibly. We all have resigned today in solidarity with our students," said Dr Nirmal Kumar Bera of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital reportedly said.

Reports of the resignation of about 67 doctors from Suri Hospital in Birbhum district had also come out.

Professor Saibal Kumar Mukherjee, the principal of NRS Medical College and Hospital, and Professor Saurabh Chattopadhyay, the medical superintendent and vice principal, had also resigned from their posts on Thursday. They cited "regret for being unable to overcome the crisis" as the reason.

Meanwhile, Dr Kunal Saha filed a petition before the division bench of the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court seeking the court's direction to end the present crisis.