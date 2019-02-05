Live

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear the pleas by the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) against the West Bengal government and Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

On February 3, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called for a dharna protesting against the CBI's interrogation of Rajeev Kumar. She said that the protest was a bid to save the "Constitution and country".

Opposition leaders such as RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi have gone to Kolkata to show their support for Mamata Banerjee.

