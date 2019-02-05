A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear the pleas by the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) against the West Bengal government and Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
On February 3, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called for a dharna protesting against the CBI's interrogation of Rajeev Kumar. She said that the protest was a bid to save the "Constitution and country".
Opposition leaders such as RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi have gone to Kolkata to show their support for Mamata Banerjee.
police Commissioner cannot be arrested: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court directed Rajeev Kumar and the West Bengal government to appear before the court. They also ordered him to cooperate with the investigation.
The Chief Secretary of the Director General of Police has been ordered to file a reply.
Police Commissioner should appear before the SC: Ranjan Gogoi
The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has ordered the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the SC panel.
Calcutta High Court will hear the matter on Thursday
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar moved the Calcutta High Court against the CBI.
The High Court said on Tuesday that it will hear the matter on Thursday.
WB police protecting accused in Sharadha Scam case: CBI
In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the CBI stated that the West Bengal branch of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) protected the private companies which donated to the Trinamool Congress.
Evidence such as documents, laptops, mobile phones were given to the main accused in the Sharadha scam under the orders of Rajeev Kumar
Hearing begins in the Supreme Court
Attorney General KK Venugopal begins his argument for the CBI.
SC to hear the case at 10:45 am
The Supreme Court will hear the pleas filed by the CBI against Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar and the Mamata Banerjee government for non-cooperation at 10:45 am.