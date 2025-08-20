In a deeply unsettling case that has captured the attention of West Bengal, police have arrested a woman and her lover from Andhra Pradesh, accusing them of murdering her three-year-old daughter. The accused, Nazira Bibi and her paramour, Tajuddin Molla, were apprehended by the Parulia Coastal Police in the South 24 Parganas district. This arrest was initiated following a complaint by Nazira's husband, Azahar Lashkar, who reported the disappearance of his wife and daughter.

The investigation, led by the Diamond Harbour Police District, uncovered a disturbing narrative. Additional Superintendent of Police (Zonal), Mitun Kumar Dey, revealed that the child was taken to the Katrenikona area in Andhra Pradesh, where she was tragically killed. Initially, Nazira and Tajuddin attempted to portray the incident as an accident. However, during police interrogation, they confessed to the crime, admitting that they saw the child as an impediment to their future together.

Nazira, reportedly pregnant with Tajuddin's child, viewed her daughter from her previous marriage as a threat to their new life. This revelation adds a layer of complexity and tragedy to the case, highlighting the extreme measures the couple was willing to take to eliminate what they perceived as an obstacle.

Following the confession, a post-mortem examination was conducted, and the child's body was subsequently buried in Andhra Pradesh. The father, Azahar Lashkar, from Sarisha Kamarpole village in Diamond Harbour, had initially filed a complaint with the Parulia Coastal Police Station, expressing his concerns over the disappearance of his wife and daughter. His fears were confirmed when the investigation led the police to Andhra Pradesh, where they discovered the grim fate of his child.

The arrest of Nazira and Tajuddin was facilitated by cooperation with the local police station in Andhra Pradesh. Upon their return to West Bengal, the couple was presented in the Diamond Harbour Magistrate's Court. The judge ordered Tajuddin to 12 days of police custody, while Nazira was remanded for seven days. The case has sparked outrage and demands for justice from the community and the victim's family. The complainant's family has been vocal in their call for strict punishment for the accused, reflecting the community's shock and anger over the crime.

