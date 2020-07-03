Locket Chatterjee
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee has tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, July 3.

The actress-turned-politician is having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the last one week.

Locket Chatterjee tweet
Twitter

Updating about her health condition, Locket Chatterjee took to Twitter and wrote: "I have tested postive for Covid19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well."

The BJP Lok Sabha member from Hooghly said that she will further update about her health condition.

Covid-19 wrap up in Bengal

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases in West Bengal has crossed the 6,000-mark on July 2 to reach 6,083. To date, 699 people have died of the Covid-19 pandemic and 13,037 have recovered from it.

The Covid-19 cases have reached 11,018,684 worldwide with 524,826 deaths. As many as 6,175,553 people have recovered untill now.

